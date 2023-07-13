SPFL to continue assisting cane farmers

The South Pacific Fertilizers Limited will continue to import weedicide for the cane farmers from overseas to destroy weeds in the cane fields.

SPF Chief Executive, Ashween Ram says once it arrives, it will be supplied to the Sugar Cane Growers Council in Lautoka and other council premises in all cane belt areas.

He says the government subsidy is also available and cane farmers can find out more about this at the Council office.

He says they are not delivering the weedicide to the cane farmers however it is done through the council.

Meanwhile, Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says cane farmers must apply weedicides on time to destroy all growing weeds