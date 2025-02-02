Southern police officers praised

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Southern Division police officers have been reminded to have a common goal and operate as a team in order to serve the community better.

Divisional Police Commander Southern SSP Wate Vocevoce says customer service is not a department but should be a mindset that all officers must adopt.

Speaking at the divisional parade SSP Vocevoce acknowledged the officers serving during the festive season.

He stresses that professionalism must be at the forefront of their action.

SSP Vocevoce reminded the officers that prompt attendance to reports and giving timely feedback to complainants are all part of professionalism.

He adds that they should continue to show members of the communities that they are committed to solving crime.

SSP Vocevoce reminded his team that poor decision-making has seen some of their officers being sent home.