SODELPA to decide on new constituency

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is considering the formation of a new constituency to add to the existing 28.

Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says the proposed constituency is for the descendants of indentured labourers.

Takayawa, when asked what difference this will make, says the party wants to be more inclusive.

“It will make a big difference as a landowner-based political party; we now have to look at everyone who calls Fiji home, and at the same time, this will extend our reach for the party itself.”



Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa.

Takayawa says the motion will be decided this Friday.

He says this was supposed to be decided over the weekend, but due to the lack of quorum, the Party’s Annual General Meeting has been moved to later this week.