SODELPA supports RFMF’s role

Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board says they wholeheartedly support the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and endorse their constitutional mandate.

General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa says respecting Fiji’s Constitution especially the provision designating the RFMF with the paramount responsibility for ensuring the security, defense and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians, is a matter of unwavering commitment and support.

Takayawa says this constitutional provision exemplifies the pivotal role that our military plays in upholding the sovereignty and safeguarding the interests of the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it signifies their dedication to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

Takayawa says until such time that the Fiji Courts deem the constitution null, we must stand resolutely by it.

The GS further adds that the military’s dedication to protecting our nation and its people is a cornerstone of our security and stability.

He says it is through this constitutional framework that Fijians collectively work towards a harmonious, prosperous, and united future for all Lewanivanua, guided by the principals of duty, honor and national well-being.