SODELPA postpones AGM due to lack of quorum

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Annual General Meeting, which was to take place today, has been postponed to next Friday.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says this because the quorum was not met.

He says when the meeting started, only fewer people were at the venue, and despite the number increasing slowly from there, the AGM had to be suspended for later.

Takayawa stresses the need for members to arrive early at the venue when the time is set.

He also says that the decision to move the AGM to later next Friday afternoon is also a good idea, as it will be after the National Budget announcement in the morning.

He says this allows the Kingmaker Party in the last General Election to go through things announced in the budget.

He maintains that the Party has over 40 constituencies, and this is set to increase.