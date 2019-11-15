SODELPA MP welcomes FICAC probe

Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro has welcomed an investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption over allegations that he illegally claimed travel and accommodation allowances.

Radrodro is one of eight MPs from the Social Democratic Liberal Party named as being under investigation by FICAC.

Speaking to FBC News, Radrodro says he has nothing to hide.

“As a parliamentarian, I welcome the investigation on then bases that no one is above the law and all I can say right now is that ill show my full cooperation with the investigation”.

Other MPs also being investigated for the same allegation are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Salote Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanito-bua, Peceli Vosanibola and Simione Rasova.

Radrodro adds having his name publicized has denied him natural justice.

” I don’t think there is any need to public names and I thank what the party has done earlier”.

It is alleged that these MPs, along with Vijendra Prakash of FijiFirst breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.