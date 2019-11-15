Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

SODELPA MP welcomes FICAC probe

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 4, 2020 8:24 am
Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro. [File Photo]

Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro has welcomed an investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption over allegations that he illegally claimed travel and accommodation allowances.

Radrodro is one of eight MPs from the Social Democratic Liberal Party named as being under investigation by FICAC.

Speaking to FBC News, Radrodro says he has nothing to hide.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a parliamentarian, I welcome the investigation on then bases that no one is above the law and all I can say right now is that ill show my full cooperation with the investigation”.

Other MPs also being investigated for the same allegation are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Salote Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanito-bua, Peceli Vosanibola and Simione Rasova.

Radrodro adds having his name publicized has denied him natural justice.

” I don’t think there is any need to public names and I thank what the party has done earlier”.

It is alleged that these MPs, along with Vijendra Prakash of FijiFirst breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.