SODELPA denies allegations of soliciting Tabuya for leadership transition

People's Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya (left), Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party categorically denies allegations of soliciting People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya to defect and assume leadership upon Viliame Gavoka’s impending departure next year.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa dismissed these claims as “fake news,” emphasizing that no such discussions occurred during the recent board meeting.

Takayawa asserts that Tabuya’s resignation as a Government MP would be a prerequisite for such a transition, deeming it implausible.

“I am hearing this information for the first time and even all of us. Stop relying on fake news.”

Takayawa states that during yesterday’s board meeting, it was decided to extend Gavoka’s leadership until next year and SODELPA intends to release an expression of interest for potential leadership candidates soon.

Contrary to rumours, there is no confirmation that Education Minister and SODELPA MP will assume the leadership role.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Tabuya by FBC News remain unanswered at this time.