Sixteen years of breach claims Employment Minister

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says he spent half his career defending workers’ rights.

Speaking at the Evidence-Based Making for Decent Work ILO-Pacific Islands Regional Training underway in Nadi, Singh, who is also a trade unionist, says the last 16 years have been challenging.

The Minister says they have to work in a very challenging environment during this period.

“The last 16 years were very challenging for us who champion workers’ rights in this country because there were a host of breaches of their basic rights.”

Singh says the ILO was instrumental in defending unionists during this period.

He says unionists were able to question the government regarding breaches and curtailments of the fundamental rights of workers.