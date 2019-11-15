Six arrests in the last 24 hours for breach of curfew

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says Police made a total of six arrests over the last 24 hours for curfew breaches.

Qiliho says in the Southern Division, five cases were recorded for loitering in the Valelevu, Narere, and the Muanikoso area in Nasinu.

He adds that the lone case in the Central Division involved a 24-year-old man who was found drunk at the Toorak area in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho says the Eastern Division, Western Division, and the Northern Division recorded no cases of breach of curfew.