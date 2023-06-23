Singh to investigate issues relating to immigrant workers

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh.

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations is currently looking into the matter related to the employment of the immigrant workers currently working for Carpenters Fiji Limited and the retaining of their passports.

Agni Deo Singh says the ministry is verifying whether the alleged matter constitutes a serious offence and violation of basic human rights.

Singh says retaining immigrant workers’ passports is an indicator of probable human trafficking and forced labour activities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ministry is of the view that the alleged actions by Carpenters Fiji Limited contravene Fiji’s labour laws, Crimes Act 2009, including the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 105, which was ratified by Fiji in 1974.

The minister reiterates that cases in which employers do not comply with national labour laws and other relevant legislations on ill-treatment of migrant workers including any Fijian worker, will not be taken lightly and will be dealt with accordingly.

The issue was brought to light by Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua earlier this week.