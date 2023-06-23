Seven endorsements by cabinet to impact i-Taukei

Seven endorsements made by cabinet in its recent meeting will have a positive impact on the i-Taukei community and its institutions.

The seven include the allowance for all Liuliu ni Yavusa or tribal leaders, the revival of village improvement scheme, the strategic review of the i-Taukei Administration, the review of the i-Taukei Lands and Fisheries Commission or Veitarogi Vanua, review of the i-Taukei Land Trust Board, proposal to increase Gravel Royalty Rate and the Lifting of the sea cucumber ban.

I-Taukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu says the i-Taukei institutions comprise of the i-Taukei Affairs Board, Provincial Council, Tikina Council and the Village Council.

The TLTB review is a proposal put up during the GCC to ensure the entity is financially transparent and are compliant to benefit landowners.

The Turaga ni Yavusa allowance proposed and endorsed by the GCC includes a $200 monthly cash to tribal leaders that are traditionally installed.

“This allowance will help them accommodate their responsibilities in the vanua and also for the development of the village and tikina.”

Vasu says most of these proposal were part of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting last month.

Vasu says these issues will help in the economic empowerment of the i-Taukei people, given that nearly 75 percent of those in poverty are i-Taukei.