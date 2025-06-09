Service delays leave rural parents scrambling for back-to-school grant

[file photo]

Frustration and disappointment continue to grow among parents and guardians at the Ministry of Education office in Labasa over poor service delivery and delays in the $200 Back-to-School Assistance.

Parents travelled long distances, some as far as Kia Island and parts of Bua Province, while others left their homes early in the morning seeking assistance, only to be turned away.

Concerned guardian Alumita Bola says many parents were advised to reconfirm their details with schools, forcing them to travel back to their villages and communities at additional cost.

“It is really sad to see parents travelling long distances with their children just to be turned away,” Bola said. “We were among those who missed out, but we filled in the forms last week and were advised to come today, only to be told there has been no response from Suva. This is very frustrating for most parents.”

She added that parents in rural communities are now rushing at the last minute to access the assistance, while many in urban centres have already received the grant, despite the new school year beginning tomorrow.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Ministry of Education office in Labasa regarding the issue were unsuccessful.

