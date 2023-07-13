Serua Provincial Council meeting underway

The Serua provincial Council meeting is currently underway.

A number of items on the agenda are expected to be discussed at this meeting.

One is the approach to more development and business entrepreneurs within the province.

Fijian Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Koroi, while opening the meeting, says he looks forward to a more business-oriented mind for iTaukei communities and more participation of resource owners in the development of the province and the welfare of members of the community.

Koroi adds that the coalition government and the Ministry of iTaukei look forward to working with the provincial council.

More than 20 members are part of the meeting, including the chiefs, district representatives, and the chairman, Joeli Cawaki.