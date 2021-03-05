Home

News

Senior police officer remanded over sexual assault charges

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 5, 2021 4:50 pm

A high ranking police officer appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today facing four counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted a minor between 2015 and 2020.

The court was told that the accused committed the alleged offences at the home of the victim who is now 12-years-old.

It was also revealed in court that at the time, the accused was having an extra-marital affair with the mother of the alleged victim.

The prosecution today objected to bail stating the alleged offence is serious in nature and because of the relation between the accused and the victim.

Defense will file a bail application on Monday.

FBC News understands the senior officer is also a recipient of a Fiji50 Medal and has been suspended by the Fiji Police Force.

