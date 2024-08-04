Self-belief and mentorship vital for women’s leadership

Women’s leadership in Fiji is a topic of growing importance as more women step into key roles across various industries.

Despite progress, numerous challenges and opportunities still exist.

Executive Manager Strategies for Fijian Holdings Ltd, Kamal Haer, emphasizes the importance of self-confidence and resilience for women aspiring to leadership positions.

Article continues after advertisement

Drawing from her own experiences, Haer advocates for a mindset where self-belief is paramount.

“Don’t ever think that you are less than anybody. One of the things that I’ve always had a belief is that if somebody can do it, why can’t I? So I think it’s really important to have that confidence in you, which is not easy.”

Haer identifies mentorship and sponsorship as crucial factors supporting women’s career advancement.

Itaukei Trust Fund Board officer Naina Ragiagia highlights the necessity of perseverance and adaptability.

“We get the little push. Sometimes it’s a bit too harsh, but we get the push to keep moving, and it is one thing I’ve learned from the steps that were prepared that were presented to us. I know there’s progress. You know, little progress is progress.”

By addressing these factors, Fiji can continue to make strides in promoting women’s leadership, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and dynamic business environment.