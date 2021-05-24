Second deployment likely for Tonga

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says they are pursuing logistics and paperwork to send further assistance to Tonga.

This is to assist our Tongan brothers and sisters who felt the brunt of a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami two weeks ago.

Seruiratu says they are in the process of sorting out a few things and have been briefed on the need to render further support.

Article continues after advertisement

“We probably looking at deploying another ship on Sunday, not a government ship, but of course paid by New Zealand and probably another 40 containers will go in that to further assist our brothers and sisters in Tonga.”

Seruiratu adds those deployed will have to deliver the supplies and relief items at a point of entry and return, so there is minimal physical contact.

Meanwhile, the 51 RFMF personnel who were initially deployed are safe and remain in isolation in Brisbane, Australia.

They will be part of an Australian Defence Force combined team that will be flown in by an ADF Strait lift towards the end of this week.