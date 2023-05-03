Seawall strengthens resilience to climate change: Rabuka

The provision of a nature-based seawall in Nabubu Village, Namuka in Macuata will strengthened the resilience of the community to climate change.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is a celebration as villagers have cooperated to successfully construct the seawall to protect themselves from the impacts of climate change.

Rabuka says the seawall has reduced the vulnerability of the community from pressing climate change impacts such as coastal inundation, erosion and sea level rise.

“In the seawall, we see the illustration of the work of international thinkers … thinking about climate change, global warming, rising sea levels. Many people around the world are thinking about this programme and projects, and designing and devising ways to counter the reveges of climate change.”

Rabuka reminisced on his engagement in the global fight against climate change, in which Fiji became a part of at the first-ever Earth Conference in Rio when he was the Prime Minister.

Rabuka acknowledged the efforts of the past government and leadership for initiating these nature-based solutions, and has provided assurance on the continuation of such projects in the country.

About 20 families will benefit from the nature-based seawall, a sustainable development that is part of the government’s coastal protection programme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

The Prime Minister will commission a modular bridge in Vunikawakawa, Labasa and a nature-based seawall in Naividamu, Seaqaqa on his second day of tour, tomorrow.