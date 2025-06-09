Seaqaqa businesses concerned over proposed EFL tariff hike

Small business owners in Seaqaqa are concerned that Energy Fiji Limited’s proposed electricity tariff increase could threaten jobs, raise prices, and further strain small enterprises already facing rising costs.

At the FCCC tariff consultation, business operators stressed that keeping electricity affordable is critical to sustaining businesses and protecting employment in the area.

Jainendra’s Variety Shop owner Jainendra Lal said even a small increase would affect his ability to keep his business running.

“About the EFL bill raise, it’s a very small place here, we can’t afford if the bill will be raised.”

Additionally, Gita’s Unique Fashion owner said the proposed increase could almost double her monthly electricity bill, placing significant pressure on her business.

“As far as I have calculated I might be paying $3800 per month and that’s a lot for me because we have to take out the salary for our staff, on top of that doing the payment of our building and then in sudden this thing comes, we have to increase the prices of our items to take out the cost of everything.”

Market vendor Akosita Likutabua also shared concerns and noted the rising electricity costs would have wider implications.

“I understand that this would affect the businesses, but this is something that’s to be expected as we progress in time especially with the cost of living increasing.”

Seaqaqa residents are urging the government and relevant authorities to carefully consider the impact of the proposed tariff increase and ensure electricity costs remain manageable for both households and small businesses.

