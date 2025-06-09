School year begins with excitement and emotion for Year 1 families

The 2026 academic year has officially begun, and for many Year 1 families in Suva, it was a morning filled with emotion, excitement, and determination.

Roads along the Suva corridor were congested as parents and guardians made their way to schools. Despite the morning rush, a sense of joy filled the air, with smiles, hugs, and reassuring words echoing outside school gates. Families paused to take photos and soak in the moment.

Among them was Viniana Wailo, a mother of twins, who travelled from Lami to ensure her children arrived on time.

“This morning they kept telling me to give them their bus card. It took quite a bit of preparation, especially getting two kids ready at the same time, but I’m just glad we made it here today.”

Also present was a grandmother who has been raising her granddaughter since she was just three months old. Watching her walk into Class One brought back years of memories.

“My advice to her is she have to listen in school be good to the teacher, show respect to the teacher and be good to her friends”

At Veuto Primary School, a tired but proud father stood patiently after finishing a night shift, determined not to miss his daughter’s first day.

“I just got out of work and came straight here to see my daughter off. I’m the sole breadwinner, and I work so I can witness moments like this. She’s in Class One.”

With schools now open, parents across the capital say preparations began as early as Christmas, reflecting the value placed on education and the hopes they have for the year ahead.

