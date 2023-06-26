SCF calls for child-centred budget

The post-COVID era is very challenging; therefore, the 2023–2024 National Budget should be very child-centred.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali says this will ensure that the budget looks into the challenges faced by children, including negligence and violence against children.

Speaking on “Saqamoli Matters,” Ali highlighted that neglect, abuse, and violence against children have reached an epidemic level.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali.

According to Ali, the cases of child abuse in the country are very concerning.

“You know there has been mention from various partners and stakeholders that we have an epidemic in Fiji right now. That epidemic is sexual abuse of children, and what are we doing about it? As partners and stakeholders, we are saying that we are doing our part but we must resource awareness, education and training in communities and families.”

Ali says the SCF’s expectation is to ensure that the budget is child-centred and that children are put at the centre of financial decisions that are made by the current government.

She adds that they intend to make sure that social protection initiatives regarding children are long-term and sustainable.