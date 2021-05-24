Sayed-Khaiyum named oceans champion

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been nominated to serve as the Pacific’s High-Level Champion for Oceans at COP26.

This responsibility reflects the faith of Pacific Forum leaders for Fiji to amplify regional climate priorities in the global arena.

Sayed-Khaiyum virtually participated at the Amplifying Pacific Voices at COP26 through the Political Climate Champions High-Level Launch Event today.

The event officially marks the beginning of a major regional campaign on amplifying Pacific voices in the lead up to, during and after COP26.

The AG highlighted the need to mainstream the Oceans-Climate nexus into global climate discussions during the launch event.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that grant and concessional finance for climate action and creating the right balance between adaptation and mitigation finance are crucial priorities for the Pacific going into COP26.

The upcoming COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from the 1st to the 12th of November.