Saukuru commends youth graduates

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The government will continue to provide advocacy programmes targeted at creating a sustainable livelihood for each young person.

This was highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards in Lautoka.

Saukuru says programs such as the Duke of Edinburgh awards are targeted at empowerment training, specifically in developing the young minds of our future leaders.

The minister challenged students of all secondary schools and youth club members to have more recipients under the award program and apply the same concept of learning through the non-formal education system.



286 youths in the Western Division graduated from the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards at the Fiji National University Natabua campus.