Safety of children should remain a priority

Police are calling on parents and guardians to strengthen communication with their children to ensure their safety as students begin their school break this Friday.

During the two-week break, they are reminding them to keep a check-in time for children’s activities as many parents and guardians will be at work.

The Force states that students are young and will need constant guidance and counseling.

In addition, police reiterated that constant communication will help students open up about issues they have and also make informed decisions.