TC ANA
News

Safety of children paramount: PM

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 5:52 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama continued his visits to areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana in Tailevu.

Bainimarama visited Nasautoka, Nabouva and Nailega Villages, in Wainibuka where he took the time to hear from the village heads on the devastation caused by TCAna.

PM Bainimarama re-emphasised the importance of children’s safety in flood prone areas and urged parents to look after their children.

He also visited evacuees in evacuation centers in Nasautoka District School and Nailega District School.

