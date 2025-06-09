Rural migration sparks development concerns

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is experiencing a sharp rise in rural-to-urban migration as citizens seek improved employment, education, and essential services.

This shift has strained urban infrastructure – inflating demand for housing and transport – while leaving rural communities to grapple with labor shortages and dwindling agricultural output.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says the trend underscores the urgent need for balanced development.

He emphasizes that bolstering rural infrastructure and economic opportunities is vital to ensuring villagers can thrive without being forced to relocate to cities.

“Many villages are now empty, with only older residents remaining, leading to a significant loss of people and traditional knowledge”

Vasu is urging the government and stakeholders to support sustainable city growth while investing in rural development.

This concern was raised during the National Rural Development Plan consultation, and discussions are underway to include it in the new plan.

