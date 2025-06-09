Rotuma clergy lead youth intervention

[Source: File Photo]

Rotuma Divisional Superintendent of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Viliame Fatiaki, has stressed the vital role pastors, reverends, and lay preachers play in addressing the growing social issues facing communities today, particularly among young people.

Speaking on the rise of drug use, teenage pregnancies, and other challenges, Reverend Fatiaki said the gospel must be applied to every aspect of life, and the clergy’s mission extends beyond the pulpit into practical engagement with society.

Reverend Fatiaki says as far as the clergy of the Methodist Church, he believes they have a major role to play in proclaiming the gospel and implementing workshops that help address these problems.

He emphasized the need to change perspectives on young people struggling with issues such as drug abuse, reminding the church and community to approach them with compassion rather than judgment.

He says they have to see these youths as members of the congregation, people of God.

Reverend Fatiaki says we may hate the sin, but we must love the sinner.

Reverend Fatiaki further highlighted the church’s commitment to working alongside government and stakeholders in tackling these challenges, not only from a spiritual standpoint but also by providing mental, physical, and social support.

He has also called for the implementation of workshops and programs designed to empower young people, promote positive change, and provide pathways away from destructive habits.

Reverend Fatiaki says the church plays a major role in helping government and communities combat these pressing issues, and beyond spiritual guidance, we must actively support our young people through initiatives that build resilience, faith, and hope.

