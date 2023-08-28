Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset donates to elderly home

[Source: Supplied]

The Father Law Home will soon get the much-needed repairs and maintenance it needs thanks to a memorandum of understanding it signed with the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset.

The club, through the MOU, will provide $20,000 in financial support.

President Jason Chandra says they are of the belief that through the support, they can make a meaningful contribution to the lives of the residents.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Chandra also took time to thank the management and staff of the home for their steadfast dedication to caring for its 24 residents.

He says the privilege of tending to their well-being is indeed a profound blessing, with the assurance that such acts of kindness yield manifold blessings in return.