Rokotabua calls for separation of politics and iTaukei culture

Fiji Labour Party Assistant Secretary Taina Rokotabua has criticized Lynda Tabuya’s attempt to involve the Vanua Nacolase in seeking a traditional apology from the government.

Rokotabua questioned whether Tabuya had first sought an apology from her own family and the Vanua before taking the matter to the government.

She argued that this move raises concerns about the use of the traditional matanigasau apology within the People’s Alliance Party’s disciplinary process.

She said the traditional reconciliation protocol should not be used as a tool for political survival and personal gain.

Rokotabua also reiterated the need to keep politics separate from iTaukei cultural practices.

Last Friday, Turaga ni Vanua o’ Nacolase, Ratu Apakuki Nanovo, presented the matanigasau on behalf of Lynda Tabuya and the Chiefs of Kadavu to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Coalition Government.

Ratu Apakuki stated that the apology was from a daughter of Kadavu who had wronged the government.

Tabuya was removed from her ministerial role by Prime Minister Rabuka in December last year after an explicit video of her was exposed online.

FBC News has also reached out to Tabuya for comments.

