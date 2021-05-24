Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|
Full Coverage

News

Rokomaqisa charged with conspiracy to murder rival

The Australian | @
September 18, 2021 10:50 am
Rokomaqisa escorted by Australian Police

A man believed to have links to Fiji residing in Australia has been charged over an alleged carjacking and conspiracy to murder another man on Sydney’s North Shore last month.

It is alleged Samuel John Rokomaqisa attempted to stop the driver of a Mercedes on Walker Street at North Sydney on August 14th.

Police were told that the occupants described as two men in dark-coloured clothing approached a nearby Toyota Camry and allegedly threatened the 76-year-old driver with a firearm, before fleeing the area with the vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The stolen Mercedes was later seized for forensic examination and was found to contain cloned number plates.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad subsequently established Strike Force Gillwinga to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police along with the Tactical Operations Unit arrested 31-year-old Rokomaqisa at a home at Granville yesterday.

He has been charged with six offences including, conspire and agree to murder any person, armed with intent commit indictable offence, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, in company rob while armed with dangerous weapon, and,  drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

Police will allege in court that Rokomaqisa was involved in the carjacking of the Toyota in August this year.

It will be further alleged that he was involved in conspiring to murder another man.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court.

Investigations under Strike Force Gillwinga are continuing.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.