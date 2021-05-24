Rokomaqisa charged with conspiracy to murder rival

A man believed to have links to Fiji residing in Australia has been charged over an alleged carjacking and conspiracy to murder another man on Sydney’s North Shore last month.

It is alleged Samuel John Rokomaqisa attempted to stop the driver of a Mercedes on Walker Street at North Sydney on August 14th.

Police were told that the occupants described as two men in dark-coloured clothing approached a nearby Toyota Camry and allegedly threatened the 76-year-old driver with a firearm, before fleeing the area with the vehicle.

The stolen Mercedes was later seized for forensic examination and was found to contain cloned number plates.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad subsequently established Strike Force Gillwinga to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police along with the Tactical Operations Unit arrested 31-year-old Rokomaqisa at a home at Granville yesterday.

He has been charged with six offences including, conspire and agree to murder any person, armed with intent commit indictable offence, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, in company rob while armed with dangerous weapon, and, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

Police will allege in court that Rokomaqisa was involved in the carjacking of the Toyota in August this year.

It will be further alleged that he was involved in conspiring to murder another man.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court.

Investigations under Strike Force Gillwinga are continuing.