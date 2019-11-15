Six roads currently closed in Central and Western division

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 10:06 am
[Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority is closely monitoring the situation of the roads in all four divisions.

According to FRA four roads in the Central division are closed which includes Vatilili road, Waitaqolo road, Navulokani and Wailoa road in Naitasiri.

The Naqelewai, Wailoa road in Naitasiri is closed due to a landslip.

Article continues after advertisement

Two roads are closed in the Western division due to flooding which includes Navilawa road and Chuni Lal road in Nadi.

Fijians are being urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this could be life-threatening.

