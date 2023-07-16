Roads

Make our roads safe again: Tuinaceva

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 16, 2023 7:34 am

Government must strive harder to make our roads safe again.

This is the view of Opposition MP Naisa Tuinaceva due to the startling statistics of road hazards this year.

According to the former Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Fiji has recorded 48 deaths from January to June this year, compared to 15 for the same period last year.

“There are questions to be asked, do we have the confidence as parents in our children’s safety when we send them out to the public service vehicles like buses, minivans or carriers? Or for us adults, do we feel safe using our roads? Or are we just accepting that we don’t have a choice, and what will be, will be?”

Tuinaceva says something needs to be done urgently to address this life-affecting issue, and this can be done through road education.

Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says LTA has been allocated $28.4 million for the new fiscal year to boost enforcement operations and improve services.

