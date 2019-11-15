FRA work to replace Waibula Crossing in Taveuni

The Fiji Roads Authority is currently replacing the Waibula Crossing, north of Taveuni.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Johnathan Moore confirms they are replacing the existing crossing with a 60m box culvert.

This, he says will improve access for about 6,000 people who live on the north side of Taveuni – connecting them to the main Taveuni road network.

Article continues after advertisement

Moore adds, works are currently in progress and is anticipated to be completed by October.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate visited the construction site last week and was briefed on the progress of the work.

The low crossing has always been subjected to flooding during heavy downpour.