Heavy rain causes road closure

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 13, 2020 7:18 am

A number of roads and crossings in Lautoka have been closed due to flooding.

These roads and crossings include Drasa Dam Road Crossing, Vaivai Road and Arolevu Crossing.

Chunni Lal crossing in Nadi is also closed for all public due to flooding.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

This as a trough of low pressure associated with cloud and rain continues to affect the country.

The Weather Office says localized heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

People have been reminded to stay vigilant and make the necessary preparation for the rainy weather.

 

