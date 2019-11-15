Heavy rain causes road closure

A number of roads and crossings in Lautoka have been closed due to flooding.

These roads and crossings include Drasa Dam Road Crossing, Vaivai Road and Arolevu Crossing.

Chunni Lal crossing in Nadi is also closed for all public due to flooding.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

This as a trough of low pressure associated with cloud and rain continues to affect the country.

#FRAupdate Vatawai Road, Ba closed due to flooding. Please be extremely cautious. pic.twitter.com/HKCuEcrDc7 — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) March 12, 2020

The Weather Office says localized heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

People have been reminded to stay vigilant and make the necessary preparation for the rainy weather.

#FRAupdate Drasa Dam Road Crossing in Lautoka is closed due to flooding. Please do not crossed flooded road ways. pic.twitter.com/cuQwcIiVZg — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) March 12, 2020