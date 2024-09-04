Road projects to focus on accommodating heavy PSV vehicles

[File Photo]

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has affirmed that road construction projects must cater to Public Service Vehicles (PSV) such as buses and taxis.

The minister addressed concerns raised in Parliament about the adequacy of roads for heavy PSV vehicles particularly in areas like Cakaudrove including Wailevu, Vuadomo, Natua and Vunidamoli Roads.

Ro Filipe says roads should be built according to precise specifications and technical requirements to support all types of vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement

However, issues have arisen regarding the ability of PSV vehicles to use some newly constructed roads effectively.

The Minister acknowledges that maintaining roads post-construction has been problematic, largely due to the withdrawal of the Public Works Department (PWD) and its replacement with private contractors.

The efficiency of these contractors has not always met the required standards.

Ro Filipe outlined ongoing efforts to improve road maintenance.

The government, he states is working on acquiring new equipment and reintegrating public services to better support road upkeep.

This initiative aims to address the shortcomings of past practices and ensure roads are maintained effectively.

Regarding land acquisition, Ro Filipe says that the process follows the guidelines outlined in Section 27 of the Constitution.

He also says that the government is committed to compensating property owners fairly and adhering to a framework developed by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

This framework includes a thorough socio-economic analysis and proper consultation before starting any project.

Ro Filipe reiterates that THE government is committed to resolving past issues and improving future road projects to ensure they meet the needs of all vehicle types.