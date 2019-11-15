Ro Teimumu happy with Gavoka’s appointment

The Paramount Chief of the Burebasaga Confederacy and SODELPA MP Ro Teimumu Kepa says she supports the appointment of new Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Ro Teimumu told FBC News she was part of the selection process and has embraced the appointment.

Ro Teimumu who was a victim of Mosese Bulitavu’s plot in 2014, to remove her as the leader, says the criteria were thoroughly followed.

“I have been part of the process in the selection of the Party Leader and the Deputy Party Leader likewise with General Secretary earlier on, so the same process was followed, very rigorous and transparent and I believe we have a very good outcome.”

Ro Teimumu says she is aware that some SODELPA members did not like the outcome saying they know where to raise their grievance.