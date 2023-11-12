Rising costs impact Diwali fireworks availability

As Diwali, the Festival of Lights, approaches, Mahesh Syndicate General Manager Vinay Kumar reveals a significant challenge in the celebratory landscape.

Despite being a major component of Diwali festivities, fireworks are now subject to increased costs, prompting a reduction in the quantity imported into the country.

Kumar discloses that only half of the total fireworks typically brought into the country in previous years have been procured due to the surge in associated expenses.

The spike in fireworks freight costs, coupled with increased production costs overseas, has contributed to this economic hurdle.

“We had tough times, we had the Pandemic and then last year we had issues with freight, this year we had a cost of living crisis. Every year we’re dealing with issues, everybody is in the same boat, and we understand that all we wish is that everyone celebrates Diwali together.”

Kumar emphasizes the importance of responsible celebration, urging Fijians to exercise caution and mindfulness while enjoying the spectacle of fireworks.

As Diwali is set to be celebrated nationwide on Monday, Kumar’s call for responsible revelry aligns with the spirit of the festival, promoting safety and harmony during the joyous occasion.