RFMF launches protective security framework

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai today launched the RFMF Protective Security Framework.

The Framework is a significant milestone in ensuring the safety and security of Fiji.

This comprehensive framework comprises three crucial components which includes Personnel Security, Information Security, and Physical Security.

By addressing these areas, Kalouniwai says they are taking proactive steps towards safeguarding our nation from potential threats.

The RFMF Protective Security Framework is built upon the Government of Fiji’s Protective Security Handbook, ensuring alignment with national security objectives.

Kalouniwai says it is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the military forces, who have tirelessly worked on developing this framework through workshops, consultations, and thorough analysis of available data.

By prioritizing Personnel Security, Kalouniwai says they are ensuring that their military personnel are equipped with the necessary training, background checks, and vetting processes to maintain the highest standards of integrity and trust.

Information Security is paramount in today’s digital age, and this framework emphasizes the protection of sensitive information, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Physical Security measures are essential in safeguarding our military installations, assets, and critical infrastructure. With this framework in place, we can enhance security measures to deter potential threats and maintain a safe environment for all.

Major General Kalouniwai expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all those involved in developing this framework.