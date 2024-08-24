RFMF and Vanua o Macuata reconcile after 24 years

The Vanua o Macuata and the Republic of Fiji Military forces have traditionally reconciled, or “veisorosorovi,” over the event of 2000, when the Sukanaivalu barracks in Labasa were overthrown and taken over by former RFMF and CRW officers.

Filled with emotion and a welcoming spirit, the Vanua o Macuata, led by Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate and other chiefs, and traditionally sought forgiveness from the military on behalf of former officers that were part of the takeover.

This was then followed by members of the RFMF, who also traditionally sought their forgiveness from the Vanua o Macuata.

RFMF’s Lieutenant Colonel Lepani Damuni says that seeking forgiveness was not allowed in the military, but it was fitting for the betterment of the camp, communities, and the nation.

“It is forbidden for the military to seek forgiveness, but today we did it. We seek your forgiveness for all the damage and division it has caused to the Vanua. Some lives have been lost, some have gone through emotional trauma from the event for which the RFMF is responsible, and today we seek your forgiveness from the families, wives, children, and the Vanua.”

Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali says the Vanua o Macuata says the 2000 takeover did cause damage; however, now is the time to unite.

He adds the division has been a huge barrier for the last 24 years.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says that it was the only way forward for the military and the nation.

He acknowledges the damage it has caused where wives, children, and family members suffer in silence.

However, he hopes that it will now be a new beginning for both the military and the Vanua o Macuata.

Meanwhile, the RFMF will now be meeting with former CRW soldiers as part of the reconciliation and restoration program while they continue to visit the families of former officers.