Review is critical: Ditoka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Disaster Management Minister, Sakiasi Ditoka says safeguarding and empowering vulnerable groups, especially women and girls, holds paramount importance in disaster preparedness.

Ditoka also says the review of the Fiji Disability Inclusive Community Based Disaster Risk Management Toolkit will provide the Government and key stakeholders the means to identify and establish pathways for bolstering the inclusion and active involvement of people with disabilities in disaster risk management.

Speaking at the Toolkit Review Workshop in Lautoka, Ditoka emphasises the pivotal roles played by each stakeholder in fortifying the resilience of communities, villages, settlements, and the country.

Ditoka says individuals with disabilities have a distinctive role to play in the construction of a more equitable and inclusive society.

He stresses they have unique talents and perspectives and their contributions will help shape a fairer and more just communities that leave no one behind.

The Toolkit will serve as a guiding light for disaster practitioners, setting the course for disability inclusion in the foreseeable future.

This guidance will also extend to enhancing their competence in managing Emergency Operation Centers for disaster preparedness and response.