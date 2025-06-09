Reverend says our community is sick

file Photo

Fiji is witnessing the consequences of a “sick community”, as more young people become involved in criminal activities across the country.

This was revealed by Vice Principal of Davuilevu Theological College, Reverend Taniela Baleinakorodala, who says the growing number of youth-related offences reflects a deeper moral and social breakdown that must be urgently addressed.

He says the nation has become increasingly lax, and communities must acknowledge that the problem runs far deeper than individual incidents.

Article continues after advertisement

Baleinakorodala says strengthening values is critical, and the teachings of the church must be applied meaningfully in the lives of young people, whether they are students, workers or serving in their communities.

“Practical, creative approaches are needed to help youths live out these values in their everyday environments.”

The Reverend says one key solution is reviving the spirit of volunteerism, encouraging young people to actively serve in their communities so they develop purpose, discipline and responsibility.

He says rebuilding community strength requires collective effort and a willingness to guide young people before they fall into harmful behaviour.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.