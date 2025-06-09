Reverend calls for review of child discipline laws

Lecturer at the Methodist Lay Training Centre, Reverend Sanaila Rakulwai Bici, has called on government and churches to work together in reviewing Fiji’s laws on disciplining children.

Reverend Bici, who has served as an ordained minister for 42 years, says the current law, where children can report their parents for physical punishment, has contributed to rising behavioral issues, drug use, and social problems.

He noted that some parents have even been jailed for disciplining their children, while others fear correcting them. Reverend Bici stressed that discipline, as guided by biblical teaching, is not about hurting children but about helping them learn from their mistakes.

He urged all stakeholders to play their part in addressing this challenge for the future wellbeing of Fiji.

