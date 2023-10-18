News

Revamped Vuvale Partnership sparks visa breakthrough

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

October 18, 2023 4:49 pm

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, unveiled an innovative visa arrangement for Fijian citizens during a press conference held in the wake of the refreshed Vuvale Partnership’s signing with Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his announcement, Albanese revealed that Fiji is now designated as a pilot country for a new, simplified Australian visa application service.

This initiative aims to facilitate seamless travel between the two nations, fostering stronger ties and nurturing their enduring friendship.

Additionally, Albanese disclosed that Australia is extending budgetary support to Fiji, a move intended to bolster the country’s economic recovery efforts.

Albanese highlighted that Fiji emphasized that this latest initiative by his government underscores their unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

“The delays have already been reduced substantially, cut by almost 3/4 between January and September. So we have made major progress. What we want in particular is for our visitors from Fiji who are regular visitors to Australia to have a new streamline access.”

Albanese adds that technology plays a pivotal role in this undertaking.

“This is possible through new technology. Though those who have e-passport be able to get faster and streamline passage.”

Meanwhile, senior government officials from both countries will engage in further discussions over the coming months.

 

 

