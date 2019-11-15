Home

Returned soldiers clear of COVID-19

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 30, 2020 2:52 pm
The first round of COVID-19 test for the 163 Fijian soldiers who have recently returned from Sinai have come out negative.[RFMF]

The first round of COVID-19 test for the 162 Fijian soldiers who have recently returned from Sinai have come out negative.

Minister for Health and Medical Service Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms the soldiers have all been cleared in this round of test.

Dr Waqainabete told FBC News, the soldiers will go through all the requirements before they are fully cleared.

The 162 soldiers were serving with the Multinational Force and Observer mission in Sinai in the past year and are being quarantined in Nadi.

