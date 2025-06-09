Resort partners with town council to maintain cemetery

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa has taken on the upkeep of the Nadi Cemetery, marking a long-term partnership with the Nadi Town Council.

The adoption began on World Clean Up Day when 24 Hilton staff spent two hours restoring the site. They collected 15 bags of rubbish, cut grass, cleared weeds and sprayed for pests.

Cluster General Manager Carey Osborne said the project is about more than a one-day clean-up. He said it reflects Hilton’s commitment to keeping Fiji clean while preserving a site of cultural and historical importance to the people of Nadi.

The initiative is driven by Hilton Fiji’s Blue Energy Committee, which leads the resort’s sustainability and community work.

It is part of Hilton’s global travel with purpose program, focused on responsible tourism, cultural preservation and environmental care.

