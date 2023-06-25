Resign says SODELPA GS

Members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party who are now appointed to boards of Government entities need to resign from the party.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says this is the stance the party is taking.

Takayawa says the Party is ensuring that laws are followed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says so far, the Party is aware that 12 of their members have become board members of some of the government institutions.

“So far I have got a list of 12, but I am just putting it out there because I really don’t know who’s going on what board or who has been employed, but I’m just putting it out as blanket information for members to follow Section 14 of the Political Parties Act.”

Takayawa could not confirm exactly how many SODELPA members have now been appointed to boards.

He says Section 56 of the Constitution required them to resign from the party when they were appointed.

FBC News understands that part of the coalition agreement was to appoint some of the party members to government boards.