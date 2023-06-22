Research project to address labour shortage

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is conducting research to identify the ease with which high school and tertiary graduates are able to find jobs.

FHEC Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore, says the commission is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to ensure that graduates are provided quality education to ensure their seamless transition into the workforce.

“How many graduates are there and which areas are they are studying in. There are areas of specialization for example pure science, arts, tech science and commerce. We want to get a hold of the data, the data is there in the FEMIS system. We are trying to share with the Ministry of Education and see which areas the students are going, how many are required in each area and what is the demand from the industry or the employment side.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kishore says the project will help address the issue of labour shortages in various sectors.

The Director says FHEC has received concerns raised by some industries about losing workers to employment schemes overseas, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors.