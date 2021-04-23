Home

News

Regional solidarity way forward for the Pacific

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 10:13 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the virtual dialogue between the Forum Troika Plus and Micronesian Presidents Forum [Source: Office of the Prime Minister]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on fellow Pacific Leaders to strengthen ties and have greater understanding and amicable solutions on critical issues of the region.

While delivering his official remarks at the virtual dialogue between the Forum Troika Plus and Micronesian Presidents Forum, Bainimarama commended the Micronesian Leaders for assenting to the meeting and for their commitment to keep the Pacific spirit alive and regional solidarity intact.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Leaders for their understanding following what transpired from the last Pacific Island Leaders

Article continues after advertisement

Forum meeting, and this, he assured them of his full support “in our joint efforts to resolve the impasse through this dialogue mechanism”.

Bainimarama says that the concerns raised by the Micronesian Leaders may need to be looked at more closely with some careful attention and urgency and he is committed to looking at all these issues in this dialogue process in a comprehensive manner that meets all our expectations.

Discussions at the dialogue particularly, focused on the importance of a fair and frank political exchange with the Micronesian Presidents Summit (MPS) based on the characteristics of the Pacific way of open and respectful dialogues and understanding and appreciating the underlying concerns of the MPS in relation to its withdrawal from the PIF.

