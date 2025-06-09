RBF holds rates as tourism and remittances boost economy

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has kept the overnight policy rate at 0.25 percent as inflation remains in negative territory.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali states inflation fell to -0.4 percent in July due to lower food, fuel, and transport prices.

He adds that recent tax cuts will help keep prices down in the near term.

Foreign reserves stand at $3.9 billion, sufficient to cover six months of imports.

Ali notes that consumption is strong, supported by higher vehicle sales, remittances, and lending, but investment remains constrained by high building material costs.

Tourism is recovering, with visitor arrivals rising for four consecutive months, particularly from Australia and the US.

Ali warns that global trade and geopolitical risks could still affect Fiji’s economic outlook and said the Reserve Bank would adjust policy if necessary.

