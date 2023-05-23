Ratu Sukuna remembered as a man of honour: Rabuka

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna (middle).

It is important for our children to learn about Fiji’s first statesman the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna.

This was reaffirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while speaking on the Na Noda Paraiminisita programme on Radio Fiji One.

“Get researchers, professors, and analysts to talk about his achievements so that our children and our grandchildren are aware of the history of those that helped in the development of Fiji and have brought us to where we are today.”

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

According to Rabuka Ratu Sukuna was a man of honour.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School will host a Leadership Village, which will have most of the learning booths regarding the statesman.

The theme for the weeklong celebration is “Celebrating visionary leadership for Fiji”.

The celebrations will be officially launched on the island of Bau during the GCC meeting.