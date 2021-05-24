Ratu Meleti laid to rest

Former Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Permanent Secretary Ratu Meleti Bainimarama was laid to rest today.

The life of Ratu Meleti was honored today by his immediate family members including Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Centenary Church in Suva.

Under the COVID-safe protocols only close family members attended the funeral.

Ratu Meleti who passed away on last Saturday was appointed the Permanent Secretary since 2016 and served in this role until his passing.

He was the younger brother of the late Ratu Meli Bainimarama the former High Commissioner to Malaysia, who passed away in 2015, and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He hailed from Kiuva, Bau, Tailevu, and was married to Emi Bainimarama.